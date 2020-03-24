Mercury (MER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,362.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Mercury has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $330,299.60 and approximately $1,362.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02659571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

