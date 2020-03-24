Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTOR. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

MTOR opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,602,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,718,000 after purchasing an additional 447,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,766,000 after purchasing an additional 246,024 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 5,166,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,532 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,825,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,688,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,756,000 after purchasing an additional 476,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

