Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merus.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRUS. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 278,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $348.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.08. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

