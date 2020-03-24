MetaHash Market Capitalization Achieves $3.97 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $8.78 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.02608948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,912,980,579 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,498,526 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

