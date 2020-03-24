MetroCity Bankshares’ Lock-Up Period Will End on March 31st (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:MCBS) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 31st. MetroCity Bankshares had issued 1,939,000 shares in its IPO on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $26,176,500 based on an initial share price of $13.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have commented on MCBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $304.32 million and a PE ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.