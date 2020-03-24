MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Cut by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,908,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411,231 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 6.1% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of MGM Resorts International worth $263,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,673,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,187,444. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

