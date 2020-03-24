Michael E. Longo Buys 15,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 9,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,276. The company has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter.

HIBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

