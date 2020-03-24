Michael H. Dilger Sells 25,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$412,850.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$7.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,960,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.96.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.06%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.10.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

