Michel Plessis-Bélair Buys 5,000 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Director Michel Plessis-Bélair acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,194,336.

Michel Plessis-Bélair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Michel Plessis-Bélair acquired 10,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,100.00.

TSE:GWO traded up C$3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.28. 2,457,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,084. Great-West Lifeco Inc has a one year low of C$18.88 and a one year high of C$35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 13.24.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.27%.

GWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

