Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Cowen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

MU opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,704,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,362,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

