Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,867,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,254,999 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $767,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.96. 53,642,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,785,864. The company has a market cap of $1,115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

