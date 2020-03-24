Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors L.P.

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.96. 53,642,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,785,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

