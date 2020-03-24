Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42,477 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.80. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

