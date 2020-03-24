Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,985 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

MSFT traded up $10.98 on Tuesday, reaching $146.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,642,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,785,864. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average is $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.