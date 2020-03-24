Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,539 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $184,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 53,642,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,785,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

