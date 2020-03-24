Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. Midland States Bancorp posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Midland States Bancorp.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

MSBI traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 161,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.