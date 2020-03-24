Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIST. Piper Sandler cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MIST stock traded down $12.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,960,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,037. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $295.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 22,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $360,920.35. Insiders purchased 295,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,944 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,612,000. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,294,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,925,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,824,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

