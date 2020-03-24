Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.24% of Millendo Therapeutics worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLND shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Millendo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

