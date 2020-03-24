Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of Mimecast worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Mimecast by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -290.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.