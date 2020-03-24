Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Up 88.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 88.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $905,029.83 and $5,253.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02646396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

