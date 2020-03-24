MineBee (MB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.14 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a total market cap of $37.81 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MineBee has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.02624173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00184794 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034370 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.