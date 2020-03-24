Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post sales of $780,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 938.65% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGEN opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

