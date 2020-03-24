Mirai (MRI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Mirai has a market capitalization of $1,534.92 and $3,888.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 40.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00351302 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001577 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000978 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

