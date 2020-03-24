Mithril (MITH) Price Up 23.4% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, DigiFinex and ZB.COM. Mithril has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005803 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Ethfinex, FCoin, DigiFinex, BitForex, CoinExchange, OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.