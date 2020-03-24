Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 138,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2,760.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of HYG opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

