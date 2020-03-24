Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 41,498 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,357,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,380,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,916,000 after purchasing an additional 87,812 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,391,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,891,000 after purchasing an additional 168,668 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,610 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

NYSE:TAP traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. 166,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

