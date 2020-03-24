Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of NVR worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NVR by 3,655.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NVR by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,443,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NVR by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,698,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,749.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $2,175.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,557.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,686.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $58.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

