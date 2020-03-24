Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of National Retail Properties worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NNN stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 151,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,911. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

