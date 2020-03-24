Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,321 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

NYSE:BEN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 616,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

