Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 169,208 Shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,208 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.31% of Despegar.com worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,876,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 517,971 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 75,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,189. The firm has a market cap of $484.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. Despegar.com Corp has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Despegar.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.