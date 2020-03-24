Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 21,690 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.72% of Myriad Genetics worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 477,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,782,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

MYGN stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $940.08 million, a PE ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

