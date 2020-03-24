Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,390 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at about $4,700,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

