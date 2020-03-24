Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 6,909 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Arconic worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 4,107,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.46. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

