Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 205,608 Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

BKI stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

