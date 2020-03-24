Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 141,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.