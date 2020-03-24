Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Dover worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

