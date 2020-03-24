Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Hess worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,493,000 after acquiring an additional 39,131 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.41.

Hess stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

