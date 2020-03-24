Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,879 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 290,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,855,000 after buying an additional 273,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 187,488 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

