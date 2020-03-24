Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.44 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.44.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KSU stock opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.22 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.