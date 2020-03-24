Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.10 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Lennar worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $368,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 31.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 44.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from to in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

