Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.74 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

