Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.79 Million Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

LH opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

