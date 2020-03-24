Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,516 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after buying an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

NYSE LUV opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

