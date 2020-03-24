Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $14.70 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 575,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NLOK opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

