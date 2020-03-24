Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $642,620,000 after buying an additional 95,845 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after buying an additional 277,645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after buying an additional 521,446 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,755,000 after buying an additional 225,821 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.67. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.48.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.