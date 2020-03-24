Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.47% of Stitch Fix worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,219.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

SFIX traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 2.72. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

