Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 112,364 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Juniper Networks worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,791 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $42,510,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after buying an additional 648,860 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $14,399,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 573,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 487,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.