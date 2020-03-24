Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 220,126 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,126 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,448,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,523 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,641,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,493,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 704,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

ABEV opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

