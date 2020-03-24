Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 26,574 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of American Financial Group worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,601,000 after purchasing an additional 169,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,316,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 245,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 110,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 109,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.81. 39,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

