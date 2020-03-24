Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 31,613 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 37.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,542,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 167,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,838. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCAU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

